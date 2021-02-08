 

Trade Finance Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 10426.67 Billion by 2026 at CAGR 5.37% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trade Finance Market is Segmented by Type (Letters of Credit, Guarantees, Supply Chain Finance, Factoring, Documentary Collection, Other), Application (Finance, Energy, Power Generation, Transport, Renewables, Metals & Non Metallic Minerals, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Finance & Banking Category.

Trade Finance signifies financing for trade, and it relates to both domestic and international trade transactions. A trade transaction involves both a seller and a purchaser of goods and services. These transactions may facilitate through intermediaries, such as banks and financial institutions.

The global Trade Finance market size was valued at USD 8942.27 Billion in 2019, due to Covid-19, the market dropped to USD 7616.52 Billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 10426.67 Billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Approximately 80 to 90% of world trade is dependent on trade finance, which includes trade credit and guarantees. Exporters and importers from less-developed countries have to pay very high fees, which raise their exchange costs, whereas low-interest rates and fees offered by international banks favor traders from developed countries.

This report focuses on global trade finance market size, future forecasts, growth opportunities, key markets, and key players. The aims of the study are to present the growth of Trade Finance in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE TRADE FINANCE MARKET SIZE

Increasing worldwide import and export is the main factor that is expected to increase the trade finance market size during the forecast period.

Developing technologies such as optical character recognition (OCR) to read container numbers, radio frequency identification (RFID), and quick response (QR) codes to identify and track shipments, enhance the digitization of trading documents, and in turn, is expected to act as a catalyst for the growth of trading finance market size.

