 

8 Growth Opportunities in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry to Watch Out for in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 15:39  |  31   |   |   

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends such as virtual care, vaccines, hospital efficiency solutions, digital biomarkers, and microbiome therapeutics

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was an unforgiving but transformational year for the healthcare industry. The industry growth overall dropped from 3.5% in 2019 to 1.8% in 2020. However, some market sectors have grown faster than expected, and several trends have been accelerated, shifting opportunities in the market. The healthcare industry is moving towards smarter, precision, predictive and personalized care, beyond the hospital and clinic walls.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434722/THTV_GO2021.jpg

Healthcare technologies are leading a global transformation. There is a significant spike of innovations fueling transformative vaccine strategies and increased use of digital technologies such as intelligent imaging analysis and virtual care to drive novel preventive healthcare and treatment strategies. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 8 Growth Opportunities in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry for 2021 – What You Need to Know Now.

To download the complimentary insight, please visit: http://frost.ly/58y.

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

  1. Transformative Vaccines
  2. Virtual Care
  3. Artificial Intelligence-based Medical Imaging
  4. Hospital Efficiency Solutions
  5. Digital Biomarkers
  6. Microbiome Therapeutics
  7. Combination Immuno-oncology (I-O) Therapies
  8. Laboratory Information Management Solutions (LIMS)

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez
Corporate Communications
P: +1 (210) 348.1012
E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

8 Growth Opportunities in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry to Watch Out for in 2021 Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends such as virtual care, vaccines, hospital efficiency solutions, digital biomarkers, and microbiome therapeutics SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Due to the impact of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
A Novel Drug-Device Combination Product Using Terumo's Automated Injection Device Completes ...
Hoist Finance and Magnetar sign securitisation partnership agreement for new portfolio investments
Health and social care to gain the most from 5G productivity and efficiency gains, which will add ...
Digital Lending Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.3 Billion By 2026 Owing To Rising Emphasis ...
Acclime doubles its presence and service offering in China with the acquisition of 1421 Consulting ...
Isotropic Systems secures over $40m in funding to accelerate growth and development of unique ...
ASSA ABLOY acquires Technology Solutions in the UK
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Verizon Business as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the North ...
The Successor of the 600-year-old "Oriental Chocolate" Seeks Inheritance Path in Haikou
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Dubber Achieves Compliance Call Recording Certification for Microsoft Teams
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods