 

Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners Completes Investment Alongside RunTide Capital in Axispoint Technology Solutions Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 15:30  |  32   |   |   

Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley AIP Private Markets Secondaries Team, an investment team within Morgan Stanley Investment Management, announced today that they have completed an investment in Axispoint Technology Solutions Group (“ATSG” or the “Company”) through a transformational secondary partnership with RunTide Capital (“RunTide” or the “GP”).

ATSG is a best in class IT solutions and managed services provider focused on assisting middle market enterprises with the digital transformation of their businesses. ATSG handles the full lifecycle of IT services, from collaborative-solution oriented design work, through implementation, optimization and ongoing management for more than 400 customers. Led by founder Frank Scanga and CEO Anthony D’Ambrosi, the highly experienced management team has guided the company through the successful completion of six acquisitions in recent years. ATSG’s strengthened position was most recently recognized by CRN as a recipient of the 2020 Triple Crown Award, rewarding IT solutions providers for their size, fast growth, and the highest-level of certifications from leading IT vendors.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Morgan Stanley!
Long
Basispreis 64,70€
Hebel 7,97
Ask 0,77
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 84,18€
Hebel 6,91
Ask 0,85
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Nash Waterman, Head of Morgan Stanley AIP Private Markets Secondaries Team, said: “We are excited to partner with RunTide Capital and the talented ATSG team to support a leading IT services company that continues to provide high value-added services to a blue chip customer base. The RunTide team has a strong track record of creating value and building companies in the technology industry, and we look forward to their continued success with ATSG.”

Rob Manning, Partner of RunTide Capital, stated: “RunTide has a long-standing relationship with Morgan Stanley Investment Management, and we are delighted to partner with Nash Waterman and his team to continue to aggressively grow the ATSG platform, which has more than tripled in size since our first investment in 2019. With this significant new growth capital, ATSG is well positioned as an important consolidator in the rapidly growing and fractionalized IT services sector.”

About Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners (AIP) Private Markets Secondaries:

Morgan Stanley AIP Private Markets Secondaries, an investment team within Morgan Stanley Investment Management, seeks to deliver innovative private market solutions to a global client base. As part of a broader team of 50 dedicated private markets focused professionals, the secondaries business draws on decades of investment experience across private markets. With a focus on single asset GP-led transactions in developed buyout and growth markets, the team structures compelling opportunities within less efficient markets and has deployed $3.8 billion to over 200 secondary transactions, including having committed over $1.8 billion to 37 GP-led transactions as of September 30, 2020. For further information about Morgan Stanley AIP Private Markets, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

About RunTide Capital:

RunTide Capital is a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies. The Founding Partners are seasoned investors with deep operating experience, having started their careers as founders and C-level executives of high growth technology companies. For more information, please visit www.runtidecapital.com.

About ATSG:

ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, rediCloud, and rediSecure, which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world-class IT operations. ATSG is headquartered in Manhattan, New York and is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies. For more information on ATSG, please visit www.atsg.net.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners Completes Investment Alongside RunTide Capital in Axispoint Technology Solutions Group Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley AIP Private Markets Secondaries Team, an investment team within Morgan Stanley Investment Management, announced today that they have completed an investment in Axispoint Technology Solutions Group (“ATSG” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to ...
Sypris Wins Awards From Two High-Pressure Energy Projects
ICE to transition European Union Emission Allowance Contracts to ICE Endex in the Netherlands ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment Announces Virtual Financial Education Presentations in Partnership with Reese’s Senior Bowl
20.01.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Moderate Gewinne kurz vor Bidens Amtseinführung
20.01.21
US-Bank Morgan Stanley steigert Gewinn deutlich
20.01.21
Morgan Stanley Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results
19.01.21
Morgan Stanley Appoints 171 New Managing Directors
14.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Europäische Banken vor dem US-Berichtssaisonstart gefragt
13.01.21
Morgan Stanley Announces Grant to the Child Mind Institute to Advance Children’s Mental Health Research during COVID-19
13.01.21
Morgan Stanley Private Credit Announces Junior Capital Financing for Talent Systems