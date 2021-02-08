 

mdf commerce to present at the Stifel GMP Online Grocery Virtual Conference

MONTREAL, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the Stifel GMP Online Grocery Virtual Conference on Wednesday, February 17 at 9:30 a.m. EST. Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of mdf commerce, will be presenting the company to a live, virtual audience.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and eMarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce
André Leblanc
Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs
Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882
Email: aleblanc@mdfcommerce.com

mdf commerce
Deborah Dumoulin
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 (450) 449-0102, ext. 2134
Email: deborah.dumoulin@mdfcommerce.com  




