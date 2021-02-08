 

DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility

The Company will begin building its Patented BOTDA System hardware in Tempe, Arizona

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, railroad, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, renewable energy and mine safety, today announced it has signed a commercial lease for an ISO9001; AS9100 certified electronics and electro-mechanical assembly facility for engineering and manufacturing of its hardware and software in Tempe Arizona.

“An integral part of the company’s business plan is the manufacturing of its BOTDA hardware,” said Dennis O’Leary, Chairman and CEO of DarkPulse. “Having an ISO9001; AS9100 certified electronics and electro-mechanical assembly operation allows for the manufacturing of our hardware to both Commercial and Military specifications.” He continued, “additionally, having these capabilities will allow us to offer similar services to other companies thereby helping to establish DarkPulse as a market player both in and out of the US while allowing the company to open other revenue sources.”

The Company continues to explore additional potential opportunities in strategic locations worldwide with the goal of accelerating the adoption of its DarkPulse Technology Products and expand its global market position.

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company’s technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company’s ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.

DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility The Company will begin building its Patented BOTDA System hardware in Tempe, ArizonaNEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on laser sensing …

