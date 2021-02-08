MMEX Resources Corp. Enhancing its Solar Power Plan for Clean Energy

Jack W. Hanks, President and CEO of MMEX Resources Corp., said, “We are announcing today a modified business plan moving MMEX to clean energy use and production. The company plans to contribute to the clean energy solution by providing solar power to produce hydrogen with carbon capture, and for the transition to the hydrogen economy by producing hydrogen along with ultra-low sulfur transportation fuels in the interim.”

FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMEX Resources Corp. (OTCPK: MMEX), a development-stage company focusing on the acquisition, development and financing of oil, gas, refining and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America, today announced it intends to develop solar energy to power multiple planned projects producing hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuels combined with carbon dioxide (CO2) capture in Texas.

“We are planning multiple solar generation projects in our West Texas environs serving multiple locations in Texas,” continued Hanks. “As previously announced, we formed MMEX Solar Resources, LLC in 2018 to develop a solar power project to supply potentially solar power renewable energy to our planned refinery projects. We are now modifying our planned refinery projects to produce potentially hydrogen, ultra-low s sulfur fuel products combined with CO2 capture. In addition, we have entered preliminary discussions to lease or purchase additional acreage allowing us to develop additional megawatts of solar power for distribution in Texas. Preliminary discussions are underway also to acquire potentially additional hydrogen projects plant site locations in East Texas, Houston ship channel area and the Corpus Christi-Rockport area. If successful, these multiple solar and processing projects would greatly enhance the MMEX footprint as a first mover in an integrated clean energy space.”

MMEX has entered preliminary understandings with third parties to develop potentially two separate technologies - one utilizing natural gas and the other using the Permian light crudes and condensates. The company is negotiating with a European co-developer partner to develop and finance a hydrogen and gas to liquids project at the MMEX Pecos County, Texas site to produce hydrogen, ultra-low sulfur diesel and gasoline with carbon capture and storage employing steam methane reformer technology with the abundant natural gas supplies in the immediate area as the feedstock.