 

Mitsubishi Power Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Autonomous Plant Operations with Its TOMONI Digital Solutions Portfolio

A full-stack suite, TOMONI delivers precise and actionable asset-level information using advanced analytics and AI backed by physics and statistical models as well as decades of experience.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis on digital best practitioners in the global power generation industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award. Mitsubishi Power's artificial intelligence (AI)-, machine learning (ML)-, and Internet of Things (IoT)-powered digital solutions portfolio, TOMONI, digitally upgrades thermal power plants through its asset and plant-specific management software applications. With the ability to drive superior asset optimization, plant analytics, and operations and maintenance (O&M) support services, Mitsubishi Power is leading in accelerating the shift toward enabling autonomous operation for power plants.

"TOMONI was created in collaboration with Mitsubishi Power's customers and industry partners to address thermal power plant operators' growing demand to enable power system flexibility and reliability. Rather than relying solely on statistics and mathematical models, TOMONI employs a multi-model approach that combines Big Data, statistics, and physics, along with top-notch O&M services," noted Vasanth Krishnan, Senior Energy Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "Overall, the offering represents Mitsubishi Power's pioneering and path-breaking approach to pivoting customers from traditional O&M strategies towards more automation and autonomy."

Mitsubishi Power delivers a full-stack portfolio consisting of O&M solutions, including predictive asset diagnosis using real-time analytics; reliability, availability, and maintenance analysis; real-time asset performance analytics and diagnosis; and maintenance interval optimization. The company's performance improvement solutions consist of analytics and optimization systems for thermal combustion assets, plant asset optimization to deliver power at peak capacity, and plant asset optimization to deliver power efficiently at partial loads. Rounding out the portfolio, flexible operation solutions include plant start-up time optimization and reliability, plant ramp-down optimization, asset operational optimization based on fuel flexibility, and fast ramping for improved grid support.

