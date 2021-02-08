Mitsubishi Power Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Autonomous Plant Operations with Its TOMONI Digital Solutions Portfolio

A full-stack suite, TOMONI delivers precise and actionable asset-level information using advanced analytics and AI backed by physics and statistical models as well as decades of experience.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis on digital best practitioners in the global power generation industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award. Mitsubishi Power's artificial intelligence (AI)-, machine learning (ML)-, and Internet of Things (IoT)-powered digital solutions portfolio, TOMONI, digitally upgrades thermal power plants through its asset and plant-specific management software applications. With the ability to drive superior asset optimization, plant analytics, and operations and maintenance (O&M) support services, Mitsubishi Power is leading in accelerating the shift toward enabling autonomous operation for power plants.