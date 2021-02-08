 

Dennis Kozak of Avaya Recognized as 2021 CRN Channel Chief for Exceptional Leadership and Commitment to the Success of Avaya’s Global Channel Partner Network

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Dennis Kozak, Avaya Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs.

The annual list recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth. Dennis’ selection also highlights his commitment to the success of Avaya’s channel partner community, professional achievements, standing in the industry, and driving company strategies to achieve future growth and innovation for global partners.

Dennis is responsible for Avaya’s worldwide channel sales and strategy, helping to drive growth and profitability by supporting the success of Avaya’s extensive global network of partners, master agents, agents, distributors and resellers. A key focus for the Avaya channel team is delivering enablement programs to recruit, educate, and empower the wide range of partner routes to market for its Avaya OneCloud portfolio of CCaaS, UCaaS and CPaaS solutions. With a career spanning over 24 years, Dennis is enabling partners to best guide their customers’ adoption of innovative collaboration and communications solutions and drive positive business outcomes to meet their unique needs.

“The Avaya OneCloud platform continues to build momentum in the channel, and we are enhancing partner programs and training to enable partners to effectively guide their customers’ journey to cloud communications and collaboration,” said Kozak. “With Avaya’s focus on customer and employee experience, building an unrivaled ecosystem to deliver innovation, and providing economic benefit and incentives to our partner network, we believe there are tremendous opportunities for mutual success. I am excited about the future and what we can achieve together, and I am humbled to be named a 2021 CRN Channel Chief.”

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates. CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

