 

Grown Rogue Acquires Strategic Assets from Acreage Holdings Inc. Bringing Total Indoor Capacity to 127,000 Sq Ft

Grown Rogue International Inc. (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”) (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, announced today that its subsidiary, Grown Rogue Distribution, LLC, has signed a Definitive Agreement (“Agreement”) and Management Services Agreement (“MSA”) with HSCP, LLC, (“HSCP”) a subsidiary of Acreage Holdings Inc. (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U) (OTC: ACRHF, ACRDF) effective February 5, 2021 for a previously operational, state-of-the-art 30,000 Sq Ft indoor facility located in Medford, Oregon, and a fully operational retail dispensary in Portland, Oregon. The acquisition brings Grown Rogue’s total indoor capacity to 127,000 Sq Ft.

Transaction Highlights:

  • Added 30,000 Sq Ft state-of-the-art indoor facility + Portland retail dispensary
  • Total annual revenue capacity increased to $20M USD
  • Further reduces one of the industry’s lowest cash cost of production of $0.80 USD/gram with improved economies of scale

“This strategic asset acquisition further solidifies our commitment to the Oregon cannabis market, which saw a record $1.1B USD in sales in 2020 according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission,” said Obie Strickler, Chief Executive Officer of Grown Rogue. “The new indoor facility will more than double our Oregon capacity and yearly production volume and, more importantly, Grown Rogue is positioned to generate $20M USD per year in revenue on a pro-forma basis including $10M USD in wholesale sales in Oregon and a projected $10M USD of revenue from our Michigan partner’s operations. Over the past 5 years, we have developed proprietary operational and sales processes to achieve a consistent operating margin greater than 40%, which we expect to continue. We have reinvested the healthy cash flow into the company and this asset acquisition actualizes our commitment to scaling a robust profitable model providing our shareholders even greater value creation.”

The recently constructed, state-of-the-art indoor facility is located only five minutes from the existing Grown Rogue facility. The physical proximity of the two facilities offers economies of scale which will further drive down Grown Rogue’s cash cost to produce at or below $0.80 USD/gram. The new facility is expected to produce an estimated 2,400 pounds or $2.5M USD in revenue (against expenses of $1M USD) of high-quality indoor flower for the remainder of 2021 (partial year) and upon conversion of a fourth growing room from vegetative to flower, the facility will have capacity to produce 5,000 pounds or $6M USD in revenue (against expenses of $2.5M USD) of Oregon’s highest quality flower in 2022 (full year). Grown Rogue will begin retrofitting and implementing proprietary operating procedures immediately under the MSA until final close of the asset, which is expected in approximately 6 months, subsequent to final regulatory approvals.

