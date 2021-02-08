 

Cubic Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Cubic Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CUB

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 16:24  |  45   |   |   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Cubic to Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cubic shareholders will receive $70.00 per share in cash.

On behalf of Cubic shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Cubic shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cubic Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Cubic Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CUB Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
SOL Global Provides General Operations Update for February 2021
ICE to transition European Union Emission Allowance Contracts to ICE Endex in the Netherlands ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:10 Uhr
Cubic Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
13:00 Uhr
Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital to Acquire Cubic for $70.00 Per Share
06.02.21
Cubic Awarded $39 Million Contract to Provide Equipment for New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s New Fare Payment System
01.02.21
Cubic Corporation to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Host Webcast on February 8
29.01.21
Cubic and LA Metro Release Contactless Fare Payment Option on Android
28.01.21
Cubic Corporation Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index
27.01.21
 Cubic Announces FirstNet Ready Push-To-Talk Radio Gateway
27.01.21
Cubic Corporation Publishes Inaugural 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report
26.01.21
Cubic Announces Global Launch of Umo Platforms to Enhance Urban Mobility
19.01.21
Cubic Nuvotronics and RFMW Announce Distribution Agreement