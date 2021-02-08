 

Cornerstone Building Brands to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on March 3

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, will release its 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, March 3, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 4 to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and supplemental information will be available online at investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

To register, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5127615 . After registering, an email confirmation will be sent providing dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Registration is open throughout the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the entirety, please register a day in advance or at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. Additional call participation options are as follows:

 

 

By Webcast:

Cornerstone Building Brands 4Q20 Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Access link: Visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors Page on the website on online at investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com or access directly at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947400/F3D9A2AE5F2573255A3FF97E0A1A5760

 

Replay dial-in

will be available through March 18, 2021

Dial-in number: 855-859-2056

Replay code: 5127615

 

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the organization serves residential and commercial customers across new construction and repair and remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of vinyl windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines an expansive portfolio of strong brands and quality products with a broad multichannel distribution platform that includes approximately 20,500 employees at manufacturing, distribution and branch office locations throughout North America. At Cornerstone Building Brands, corporate stewardship is a responsibility that is deeply embedded in our 70-year history. Our sustainable business practices have given us the staying power to make a real difference in countless cities and neighborhoods. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.



