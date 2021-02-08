Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Since 2013, the program has awarded and helped elevate the careers of 45 women researchers from 20 countries in the fields of biology, engineering and the physical sciences
AMSTERDAM, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five researchers have been named winners of the 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards for Early-Career Women Scientists in the Developing World for their research in chemistry, mathematics and physics. The winning scholars from Ghana, Guatemala, Mongolia, Palestine and Sri Lanka are being recognized for their accomplishments in chemistry, physics and mathematics. The prize also acknowledges the scientists' commitment to leading and mentoring young scientists and improving the quality of life of those in their communities and regions.
"Every year, when we select the awardees, we are simply blown away by what they have already achieved and their personal dedication to continuing to advance science in their home countries," said OWSD President Jennifer Thomson. "We are happy to be able to contribute, even a small part, to the recognition they truly deserve."
This year's recipients are:
- MarÍa Eugenia Cabrera Catalán of the Universidad de San Carlos de Guatemala; in particle physics.
- Khongorzul Dorjgotov of the National University of Mongolia; in financial mathematics and mathematical modeling.
- Ghada Dushaq of the New York University Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; in applied physics and nanotechnology.
- Imalka Munaweera of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Sri Lanka; synthetic and nano-chemistry.
- Marian Asantewah Nkansah of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology; in environmental remediation strategies.
Ylann Schemm, Director of the Elsevier Foundation said: "We know how important recognition and professional visibility are for developing high-profile international scientific careers. Over the years, we have also found that introducing our award winners to the AAAS Forum has given them vital access to international networks and scientific dialogue, while opening doors to new opportunities."
