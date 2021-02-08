Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards

Since 2013, the program has awarded and helped elevate the careers of 45 women researchers from 20 countries in the fields of biology, engineering and the physical sciences

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five researchers have been named winners of the 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards for Early-Career Women Scientists in the Developing World for their research in chemistry, mathematics and physics. The winning scholars from Ghana, Guatemala, Mongolia, Palestine and Sri Lanka are being recognized for their accomplishments in chemistry, physics and mathematics. The prize also acknowledges the scientists' commitment to leading and mentoring young scientists and improving the quality of life of those in their communities and regions.