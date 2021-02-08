 

DEADLINE TODAY ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Covia Holdings Corporation f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors With Losses Exceeding $500K to Contact Firm – CVIAQ, CVIA, FMSA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 16:34  |  27   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Covia Holdings Corporation f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (“Covia”) (OTC: CVIAQ) (NYSE: CVIA) (NYSE: FMSA) between March 15, 2016 and June 29, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 8, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Covia securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Covia class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1993.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 8, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Covia’s proprietary “value-added” proppants were not necessarily more effective than ordinary sand; (2) Covia’s revenues, which were dependent on its proprietary “value-added” proppants, was based on misrepresentations; (3) when Covia insiders raised this issue, defendants did not take meaningful steps to rectify the issue; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Covia class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1993.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



Disclaimer

