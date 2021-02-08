 

Barrel Energy to Open Technology Center in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrel Energy Inc. (the “Company” or “Barrel”) (OTC: BRLL) is pleased to announce the opening of the company’s research and technology center in Las Vegas, NV. The facility will strengthen Barrels’ green-energy product development and various collaborative technology efforts.

Barrel recognizes the current deficiencies, as well as the massive potential, in the Lithium-ion battery supply chain as market and environmental forces propel the coming dominance of Zero-Emission vehicles with companies like Tesla, GM, Ford, Apple and others drive this vital technology. Despite their current market share, Electric Vehicles (EVs) are currently the fastest growing segment of the auto industry.

The new center will be the locus for Barrel’s efforts into Lithium-Ion Battery metal recycling as well as potential battery development and direct metal ion extraction. Barrel intends to immerse itself into the key materials and technology that will underpin this decades coming surge in EV dominance.

Additionally, a section of the center will be dedicated to developmental support and on-site innovative I.P. efforts as Barrel finalizes its discussions with a number of next-level software and related technology partnerships.  

About Barrel: Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) is focused on several ventures within the energy and minerals sector and the rapid development of valuable production opportunities throughout North America.

Contact:
Louis Silver, Director of Corporate Communications
lsilver35@verizon.net
+1-610-710-1303

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.




ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Update: Barrel Energy to Provide Tech Space for Lithium Battery Recycling
28.01.21
Barrel Energy to Provide Tech Space for Lithium Battery Recycling

