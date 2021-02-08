Barrel Energy to Open Technology Center in Nevada

Barrel recognizes the current deficiencies, as well as the massive potential, in the Lithium-ion battery supply chain as market and environmental forces propel the coming dominance of Zero-Emission vehicles with companies like Tesla, GM, Ford, Apple and others drive this vital technology. Despite their current market share, Electric Vehicles (EVs) are currently the fastest growing segment of the auto industry.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrel Energy Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Barrel ”) (OTC: BRLL) is pleased to announce the opening of the company’s research and technology center in Las Vegas, NV. The facility will strengthen Barrels’ green-energy product development and various collaborative technology efforts.

The new center will be the locus for Barrel’s efforts into Lithium-Ion Battery metal recycling as well as potential battery development and direct metal ion extraction. Barrel intends to immerse itself into the key materials and technology that will underpin this decades coming surge in EV dominance.

Additionally, a section of the center will be dedicated to developmental support and on-site innovative I.P. efforts as Barrel finalizes its discussions with a number of next-level software and related technology partnerships.

About Barrel: Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) is focused on several ventures within the energy and minerals sector and the rapid development of valuable production opportunities throughout North America.

