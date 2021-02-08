Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp. Prices $70M Common Stock Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

 

CHATHAM, N.J., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS CORP. (NASDAQ: TNXP) (“Tonix” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 58,333,334 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at an offering price of $1.20 per share, pursuant to a registered direct offering, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $70 million before deducting fees and other estimated offering expenses. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about February 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. 

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

This offering was made pursuant to effective shelf registration statements on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251500 and 333-237610) previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.  A prospectus supplement relating to the shares of common stock will be filed by Tonix with the SEC.  When available, copies of the prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectuses, can be obtained at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio is primarily composed of central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. The CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL*, is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia, and positive data on the RELIEF Phase 3 trial were recently reported. The Company expects interim data from a second Phase 3 study, RALLY, in the second quarter of 2021** and topline data in the fourth quarter of 2021. The immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidate, TNX-1800***, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix expects efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021. TNX-801***, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox.

