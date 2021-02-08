 

Nexstim Plc Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting

Company announcement, inside information, Helsinki, 8 February 2021 at 5.35 PM (EET)

Nexstim Plc: Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting 

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) (“Nexstim” or “Company”) invites shareholders to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to decide on authorizations for the Board of Directors to decide on share issues and issuances of option rights and special rights to shares. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 commencing at 1 PM (EET) at the Nexstim Headquarters, Elimäenkatu 9 B (inner court), 4th floor, 00510 Helsinki. The reception of persons who have registered for the meeting will commence at 12.30 PM (EET). Since the risk of getting infected by coronavirus is still significant, all shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their voting rights by proxy representation by the General Counsel of the Company. More information and instructions on authorising by proxy is available on the Company website www.nexstim.com/investors/shareholder-meetings/. Anyone with flu symptoms, who has been exposed to the coronavirus, is especially vulnerable to the virus or has travelled outside Finland 14 days prior to the General Meeting, is kindly requested not to attend the General Meeting in person. Due to the restrictions imposed by Finnish authorities, the number of participants allowed to attend the event could be limited.


A. Matters on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the following matters will be considered:

1 opening of the meeting

2 calling the meeting to order

3 election of persons to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes

4 recording the legality of the meeting

5 recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes

6 Authorising the Board of Directors to decide on issuanceS of shares as well as issuanceS of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares

6.1 Authorization intended to be used for future financing needs of the Company, developing the equity structure, minimize or reduce debts and possible mergers and acquisitions and other corporate purposes

The Board of Directors proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders authorizes the Board of Directors to decide on share issues as well as issues of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares, pursuant to Chapter 10 of the Companies Act, as follows:

