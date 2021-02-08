 

Borregaard ASA Trade subject to notification – shares for employees 2021

8 February 2021: Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Borregaard employees have been given the opportunity to buy shares at a discounted price. The offer is valid from 8 February up to and including 12 February 2021. The price per share will be equal to the average volume weighted market price on 12 February 2021, with a 25% discount. Under the programme, employees may buy shares for a total amount of either NOK 4 000, NOK 12 000, NOK 20 000, NOK 32 000, NOK 46 000 or NOK 60 000.

The commitments made today by primary insiders to buy shares under the programme are specified in the attachment. The purchase price and the number of shares acquired in this way by primary insiders, as well as their updated shareholdings, will be notified to the Stock Exchange immediately after the determination of the purchase price.

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

