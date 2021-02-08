 

MetLife to Provide Annuity Benefits to Nearly 12,000 Dow Retirees and Beneficiaries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 17:00  |  33   |   |   

MetLife, Inc. announced today that its subsidiary, Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company, has entered into an agreement with Dow (NYSE: DOW) to provide annuity benefits to approximately 12,000 retirees and beneficiaries in Dow’s defined benefit (DB) pension plans, representing pension obligations of approximately $700 million.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Dow, which has once again selected MetLife as a trusted partner to provide guaranteed lifetime income to their retirees, as well as benefits to the retirees' spouses and beneficiaries,” says Melissa Moore, senior vice president and head of Annuities at MetLife. “MetLife and Dow share common values and are both focused on ensuring secure futures for these individuals.”

Dow purchased a group annuity contract from Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company in November 2020. The transaction will not change the amount of the monthly pension benefit received by the corporation’s retirees and beneficiaries. Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company, rather than Dow, will be responsible for making these monthly payments. No action is needed by retirees or beneficiaries. Dow and MetLife will provide details to retired participants and beneficiaries whose ongoing payments will be made by Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company.

“Our retirees are an integral part of the Dow community so we wanted to find a partner we trusted to ensure that they received their earned benefits,” says Bryan Jendretzke, Global Benefits Director at Dow. “In MetLife, we found that trusted partner.”

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 36,500 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2019. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statement

The forward-looking statements in this news release, such as “future,” and “will,” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetLife to Provide Annuity Benefits to Nearly 12,000 Dow Retirees and Beneficiaries MetLife, Inc. announced today that its subsidiary, Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company, has entered into an agreement with Dow (NYSE: DOW) to provide annuity benefits to approximately 12,000 retirees and beneficiaries in Dow’s defined benefit …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
SOL Global Provides General Operations Update for February 2021
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Update Video
03.02.21
MetLife Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
02.02.21
MetLife Named a ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality’
01.02.21
MetLife Named to World’s Most Admired Companies List by Fortune Magazine
27.01.21
MetLife CEO and CFO to Speak at Bank of America 2021 Virtual Insurance Conference
27.01.21
MetLife Named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
26.01.21
MetLife to Provide Annuity Benefits to 13,500 Lockheed Martin Retirees and Beneficiaries
25.01.21
MetLife to Provide Annuity Benefits to Nearly 5,200 Weyerhaeuser Retirees and Beneficiaries
14.01.21
MetLife Names Merrilee Matchett as Head of Global Customer Service & Operations
14.01.21
James Reid Named CEO of Versant Health, a MetLife Company