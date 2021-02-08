 

Vishay Intertechnology Extends NCW AT Family of Wide Terminal Thin Film Chip Resistors With Larger 0612 Case Size

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 17:09  |  40   |   |   

These AEC-Q200 Qualified Devices Offer Higher Power Dissipation to 1 W and Lower Resistance Values Down to 0.10 Ω for Power Electronics in Automotive and Industrial Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has extended its NCW AT family of wide terminal thin film chip resistors with a new line of devices in the 0612 case size. For power electronics in automotive and industrial applications, the Vishay Beyschlag NCW 0612 AT components combine high temperature performance and excellent long term stability with high power dissipation up to 1 W and low resistance values down to 0.10 Ω.

Joining the previously released NCW 0406 AT, the AEC-Q200 qualified devices released today offer a wide terminal contact geometry for superior robustness against thermal cycling. In addition, the resistors provide high operating temperatures up to +175 °C, advanced sulfur resistance as verified according to ASTM B 809, and superior moisture resistivity at 85 °C and 85 % relative humidity.

These specifications allow designers to use NCW AT series resistors in harsh and high temperature environments without compromising power rating or electrical performance. The resistors are the perfect choice for most fields of modern professional power electronics in which power dissipation, reliability, stability, and robust design are major concerns. Typical applications will include DC/DC converters, LED drivers, DC current monitoring, and battery management systems.

Device Specification Table:

Part number NCW 0406 AT NCW 0612 AT
Case size 0406 0612
Resistance range 0.33 Ω to 0.91 Ω 0.10 Ω to 0.91 Ω
Resistance tolerance ± 1 %
Temperature coefficient ± 50 ppm/K
Rated dissipation P85 0.3 W 1 W
Operating temperature range -55 °C to +175 °C

Samples and production quantities of the NCW 0612 AT series are available now, with lead times of nine weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust announces company has extended NCW AT family of wide terminal thin film chip resistors with new line of devices in the 0612 case size. - https://bit.ly/39M416q

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?28849 (NCW 0406 AT, NCW 0612 AT)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157718139386587

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com 
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Extends NCW AT Family of Wide Terminal Thin Film Chip Resistors With Larger 0612 Case Size These AEC-Q200 Qualified Devices Offer Higher Power Dissipation to 1 W and Lower Resistance Values Down to 0.10 Ω for Power Electronics in Automotive and Industrial Applications MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vishay …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
EHang Joins EU GOF 2.0 Research Project
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
New Vishay Intertechnology SMD MLCCs Offer Lead (Pb) Bearing Termination Finishes
25.01.21
New Vishay Intertechnology 650 V SiC Schottky Diodes Increase Efficiency for High Frequency Applications
13.01.21
New Vishay Intertechnology Through-Hole Inductor Packs a 420 A Saturation Current Into Compact 1500 Case Size
11.01.21
Vishay Intertechnology to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year 2020 Results on Tuesday, February 9
11.01.21
Vishay Intertechnology Delivers Best in Class On-Resistance Automotive Grade AEC-Q101 Qualified -100 V P-Channel MOSFET