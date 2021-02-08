Reorg Acquires Aggredium
New York (ots) - Acquisition of Aggredium Strengthens Reorg's Data and Analytics
Capabilities in Europe
Reorg (https://reorg.com/) , a global provider of financial and legal
intelligence, announced today that it has acquired Aggredium Finance Ltd, a
specialist in European sub-investment grade credit bond and loan data.
"As part of our global growth strategy, Reorg continues to invest in each of our
regions. We are delighted to add Aggredium to the Reorg platform, enhancing our
analysis and reporting on the high-yield bond and leveraged loan markets in
Europe," said Kent Collier, founder and CEO of Reorg. "We have been analyzing
and publishing on credits in Europe for over five years and following this
acquisition we now have more than 90 of our 260-strong team based in Europe. The
launch of our EMEA Middle Market product in early 2020 surpassed all
expectations, and this is another step in our continued investment in Europe.
The Aggredium team will significantly enhance our data and analysis offering for
subscribers."
grade space and it's a perfect complement to our existing offering. From the
onset we have been impressed with the team's passion for technology, data depth
and accuracy. We are looking forward to working with the Aggredium team to build
best in class products for the high-yield and leveraged finance community," said
Mario Oliviero, Managing Director of International Credit at Reorg.
Aggredium was founded in 2017 by Stefan Binder, Karolis Devy?is and Arnas
Narusevi?ius, three experienced international analysts and bankers. Their goal
was to build a standardized, aggregated proprietary database enabling users to
analyze and forecast company cash flows and to screen the universe by both
financial and market data. They set out to deliver accurate financial data
combined with state of the art technology and analytics to empower businesses to
make superior investment decisions.
"We are delighted to combine the Aggredium and Reorg platforms, both of which
are dedicated to breaking down the barriers in understanding a hitherto opaque
leveraged finance world. Aggredium's objective database, and developing factual
covenant product, will be a fine adjunct to Reorg's analysis-driven expert
journalism," said Stefan Binder Co-Founder and CEO of Aggredium.
Reorg's product range includes intelligence, data and analysis of high-yield and
distressed credits across North America and Latin America, Europe, the Middle
East and Africa, as well as Asia. Reorg also offers specialist data and
intelligence on M&A, First Day filings and Covenants analysis.
About Reorg
Founded in 2013, Reorg has fundamentally changed the way financial and legal
professionals access complex and opaque business information. Our unique
editorial approach combines reporting with financial and legal analysis to
provide a holistic view of topical situations and delivers that view in real
time through our proprietary platform, which is powered by machine learning and
natural language processing. Today, with offices on three continents, Reorg
serves more than 20,000 professionals across the world's leading hedge funds,
asset managers, investment banks, law firms, professional services, advisors and
corporations so they can make better business, investment and advisory
decisions. To learn more, visit Reorg.com (http://www.reorg.com/) .
