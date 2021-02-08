Reorg Acquires Aggredium

New York (ots) - Acquisition of Aggredium Strengthens Reorg's Data and Analytics

Capabilities in Europe



Reorg (https://reorg.com/) , a global provider of financial and legal

intelligence, announced today that it has acquired Aggredium Finance Ltd, a

specialist in European sub-investment grade credit bond and loan data.



"As part of our global growth strategy, Reorg continues to invest in each of our

regions. We are delighted to add Aggredium to the Reorg platform, enhancing our

analysis and reporting on the high-yield bond and leveraged loan markets in

Europe," said Kent Collier, founder and CEO of Reorg. "We have been analyzing

and publishing on credits in Europe for over five years and following this

acquisition we now have more than 90 of our 260-strong team based in Europe. The

launch of our EMEA Middle Market product in early 2020 surpassed all

expectations, and this is another step in our continued investment in Europe.

The Aggredium team will significantly enhance our data and analysis offering for

subscribers."







grade space and it's a perfect complement to our existing offering. From the

onset we have been impressed with the team's passion for technology, data depth

and accuracy. We are looking forward to working with the Aggredium team to build

best in class products for the high-yield and leveraged finance community," said

Mario Oliviero, Managing Director of International Credit at Reorg.



Aggredium was founded in 2017 by Stefan Binder, Karolis Devy?is and Arnas

Narusevi?ius, three experienced international analysts and bankers. Their goal

was to build a standardized, aggregated proprietary database enabling users to

analyze and forecast company cash flows and to screen the universe by both

financial and market data. They set out to deliver accurate financial data

combined with state of the art technology and analytics to empower businesses to

make superior investment decisions.



"We are delighted to combine the Aggredium and Reorg platforms, both of which

are dedicated to breaking down the barriers in understanding a hitherto opaque

leveraged finance world. Aggredium's objective database, and developing factual

covenant product, will be a fine adjunct to Reorg's analysis-driven expert

journalism," said Stefan Binder Co-Founder and CEO of Aggredium.



Reorg's product range includes intelligence, data and analysis of high-yield and

distressed credits across North America and Latin America, Europe, the Middle

East and Africa, as well as Asia. Reorg also offers specialist data and

intelligence on M&A, First Day filings and Covenants analysis.



About Reorg



Founded in 2013, Reorg has fundamentally changed the way financial and legal

professionals access complex and opaque business information. Our unique

editorial approach combines reporting with financial and legal analysis to

provide a holistic view of topical situations and delivers that view in real

time through our proprietary platform, which is powered by machine learning and

natural language processing. Today, with offices on three continents, Reorg

serves more than 20,000 professionals across the world's leading hedge funds,

asset managers, investment banks, law firms, professional services, advisors and

corporations so they can make better business, investment and advisory

decisions. To learn more, visit Reorg.com (http://www.reorg.com/) .



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1038800/Reorg_Logo.jpg



Contact:



-



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152942/4833249

OTS: Reorg





"Aggredium will dramatically enhance Reorg's data platform in the sub investmentgrade space and it's a perfect complement to our existing offering. From theonset we have been impressed with the team's passion for technology, data depthand accuracy. We are looking forward to working with the Aggredium team to buildbest in class products for the high-yield and leveraged finance community," saidMario Oliviero, Managing Director of International Credit at Reorg.Aggredium was founded in 2017 by Stefan Binder, Karolis Devy?is and ArnasNarusevi?ius, three experienced international analysts and bankers. Their goalwas to build a standardized, aggregated proprietary database enabling users toanalyze and forecast company cash flows and to screen the universe by bothfinancial and market data. They set out to deliver accurate financial datacombined with state of the art technology and analytics to empower businesses tomake superior investment decisions."We are delighted to combine the Aggredium and Reorg platforms, both of whichare dedicated to breaking down the barriers in understanding a hitherto opaqueleveraged finance world. Aggredium's objective database, and developing factualcovenant product, will be a fine adjunct to Reorg's analysis-driven expertjournalism," said Stefan Binder Co-Founder and CEO of Aggredium.Reorg's product range includes intelligence, data and analysis of high-yield anddistressed credits across North America and Latin America, Europe, the MiddleEast and Africa, as well as Asia. Reorg also offers specialist data andintelligence on M&A, First Day filings and Covenants analysis.About ReorgFounded in 2013, Reorg has fundamentally changed the way financial and legalprofessionals access complex and opaque business information. Our uniqueeditorial approach combines reporting with financial and legal analysis toprovide a holistic view of topical situations and delivers that view in realtime through our proprietary platform, which is powered by machine learning andnatural language processing. Today, with offices on three continents, Reorgserves more than 20,000 professionals across the world's leading hedge funds,asset managers, investment banks, law firms, professional services, advisors andcorporations so they can make better business, investment and advisorydecisions. To learn more, visit Reorg.com (http://www.reorg.com/) .Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1038800/Reorg_Logo.jpgContact:Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152942/4833249OTS: Reorg