Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal breakthroughs across the United States and beyond are helping to bring the sports betting industry into the mainstream like never before. As legal restrictions to online sportsbooks come down, the industry has new opportunities to integrate betting into other pillars of the sports entertainment experience for increased visibility, accessibility, and convenience. Through partnerships and acquisitions, sports betting and entertainment companies like Real Luck Group Ltd, "Luckbox", (TSXV: LUCK), Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO), Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ: ELYS) (NEO: ELYS), Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL), and Score Media and Gaming (TSX: SCR) (OTCPK: TSCRF) are integrating betting with sports streaming platforms, sports news outlets, and more to give fans the most complete entertainment experience possible.

Real Luck Group Ltd, "Luckbox", (TSXV: LUCK) is working to build a complete esports and traditional sports betting experience by building a platform that lets users watch and bet on nearly any major event anywhere in the world. Luckbox is a fully licensed global esports betting platform that offers real-money betting pre-match and mid-game while also providing high-quality streaming of nearly every match.

Luckbox offers high-quality live streaming of 90 percent of esports matches featured on the platform, giving users a single destination to seamlessly place their bets and watch the action. Luckbox features more esports matches than almost any other esports betting platform in more than 80 countries. The Luckbox platform includes the 13 biggest esports titles going today and is easily able to quickly add new titles as they rise in the esports scene.

On February 3, Real Luck Group announced that the company would be adding traditional sports betting to the platform in partnership with EveryMatrix Ltd. Luckbox will be adding more than 105 traditional sports with around 85,000 pre-match events, 70,000 live events, and 450 types of bets each month.

"The timing of this announcement could not have been better as the Super Bowl, the largest sporting event in the United States and a top-five event globally, gets underway this week," Luckbox CEO Quentin Martin said in the company's release. "Our partnership with EveryMatrix allows us to roll out the functionality with the Australian Open tennis and rugby union's Six Nations on to the Luckbox platform following Super Bowl LV. Luckbox is a destination for esports betting, but we know most of our players also love traditional sports. This new functionality means they can bet on hugely popular sports such as soccer, basketball and hockey from the convenience of Luckbox - a single and secure platform that now integrates esports and traditional sports betting. On behalf of Luckbox, I want to thank EveryMatrix for helping us integrate traditional sports betting into the Luckbox platform."