 

Super Hungry on Super Sunday Ooma Tracks 250 Percent Increase in Peak Phone Calls to Restaurants During the Big Game

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 17:30  |  22   |   |   

Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, went deep into the end zone of its network last night and discovered the peak moment for take-out orders during the Super Bowl: 7:03 pm Eastern, when simultaneous calls to quick-service restaurants increased 250 percent from the previous Sunday.

Hungry football fans eager for pizza, chicken wings and other game-time favorites first hit the phones in a big way at 5 pm Eastern, when simultaneous call volume almost doubled within ten minutes. Simultaneous calls handled by Ooma continued at high levels – except for a dip at 6:30 pm for kick-off – until about 7:30 pm.

Ooma provides phone service to more than two million customers, including restaurant businesses who stay ahead of the competition with the advanced features of Ooma Office and Ooma Enterprise (https://www.ooma.com/business/).

“Even in these extraordinary times, the Super Bowl is an event that calls for celebration and our restaurant customers want to know calls will get through without any blocking or tackling,” said Jim Gustke, vice president of marketing for Ooma. “We easily rushed through this surge in traffic, demonstrating that Ooma can deliver endurance like Tom Brady and quick action like Patrick Mahomes.”

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Super Hungry on Super Sunday Ooma Tracks 250 Percent Increase in Peak Phone Calls to Restaurants During the Big Game Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, went deep into the end zone of its network last night and discovered the peak moment for take-out orders during the Super Bowl: 7:03 pm Eastern, when simultaneous calls to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
SOL Global Provides General Operations Update for February 2021
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Ooma Appoints CFO Ravi Narula and General Counsel Jenny Yeh to Its Board of Directors