 

Digital Shift and IIoT Inch the Global Fluid Power Market toward Recovery

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 17:36  |  29   |   |   

Widespread stagnation of industrial activities subdued the demand outlook for fluid power equipment, says Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, 2020 Global Fluid Power Outlook, finds that the adoption of digital technologies and industrial internet of things (IIoT) will be imperative to lessen the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry. Due to a growing need for remote monitoring and advanced analytics, participants are likely to shift to virtual field services and programs to meet the industry's current demands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434831/hydraulics_robot_Frost_and_Sullivan.jpg

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/58z

"The global fluid power equipment industry is facing a short-term market contraction due to cumulative revenue declines from key end users— aerospace & defense, automotive, oil & gas and other manufacturing industries," said Anand Gnanamoorthy, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Shifting current business models by augmenting digital capabilities remains paramount to industry participants. Use of digital technologies and software to enable remote monitoring and field expertise services, as well as to secure new orders through digital marketing, virtual trade shows, etc., can lessen the impact of the current economic crisis in the industry."

Gnanamoorthy added: "Market participants should assess the integration of electronic systems with fluid-powered equipment to improve the functionality of current product offerings. Similarly, with robots increasingly being used to reduce operational footprint, especially in the food and beverage, automotive and pharmaceutical industries, participants should diversify and expand their product line-up to include robot installations. In the coming years, competition will emerge as an essential component to meet the evolving needs of the fluid power equipment market. The increasing usage of superior digital technologies to offer turnkey solutions demands the establishment of a digital ecosystem."

For further revenue opportunities, fluid power equipment vendors should explore these strategic recommendations:

  • Tier I suppliers must gain electronic and software capabilities to meet the evolving demands of the agriculture industry.
  • Suppliers should focus on technology differentiation and hybrid electro-hydraulic systems to aid smart farming practices and capitalize on the rising demand for autonomous farm equipment systems.
  • Market participants should invest in R&D activities to develop advanced actuator and motion control functions for multifunctional robots, including unmanned guided vehicles (UGVs).
  • Companies should explore establishing partnerships or entering into mergers and acquisitions (M&As) with experts in automation and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to develop modular, plug-and-play robots.
  • Vendors should explore in-house additive manufacturing capabilities for faster part replacements, which will decrease lead times and enhance service performance.

2020 Global Fluid Power Outlook is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Industrial Automation and Process Control https://ww2.frost.com/research/industry/information-communications-technologies/Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

2020 Global Fluid Power Outlook
K4F5-10

Contact:
Jaylon Brinkley, Corporate Communications
M: 832 481 4884; P: 210 247 2481
E: jaylon.brinkley@frost.com 
http://ww2.frost.com

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digital Shift and IIoT Inch the Global Fluid Power Market toward Recovery Widespread stagnation of industrial activities subdued the demand outlook for fluid power equipment, says Frost & Sullivan SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, 2020 Global Fluid Power Outlook, finds …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
A Novel Drug-Device Combination Product Using Terumo's Automated Injection Device Completes ...
Hoist Finance and Magnetar sign securitisation partnership agreement for new portfolio investments
Health and social care to gain the most from 5G productivity and efficiency gains, which will add ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Digital Lending Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.3 Billion By 2026 Owing To Rising Emphasis ...
Acclime doubles its presence and service offering in China with the acquisition of 1421 Consulting ...
Isotropic Systems secures over $40m in funding to accelerate growth and development of unique ...
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Verizon Business as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the North ...
ASSA ABLOY acquires Technology Solutions in the UK
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Dubber Achieves Compliance Call Recording Certification for Microsoft Teams
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods