J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) President and Chief Executive Officer John Roberts and Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Finance John Kuhlow will address the Citi 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference at 1:00 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Interested investors not attending the conference may listen to the presentation via a webcast found on the newsroom section of J.B. Hunt’s website at www.jbhunt.com. A link to the replay will be also be available following the event.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report filed on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.