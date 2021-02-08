 

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 17:35  |  37   |   |   

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) President and Chief Executive Officer John Roberts and Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Finance John Kuhlow will address the Citi 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference at 1:00 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Interested investors not attending the conference may listen to the presentation via a webcast found on the newsroom section of J.B. Hunt’s website at www.jbhunt.com. A link to the replay will be also be available following the event.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report filed on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

Interested parties may view this press release on the company’s website.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend
19.01.21
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues, Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share for Both the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020