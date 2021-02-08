 

UPDATE -- Maptelligent, Inc. Announces Mr. Eric Kant of Kant Consulting Group, LLC as a Consultant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 17:15  |  55   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maptelligent, Inc. (OTC PK: MAPT), is pleased to announce, the official engagement as a consultant with Mr. Eric H. Kant the founder of Kant Consulting Group, LLC, providing over 26 years of tactical guidance at significant events and disasters worldwide. Mr. Kant provides a robust expertise in cyber security, data science/analytics, interoperability and technology domain awareness, communications, integrating advanced technologies and communication systems for deployment of strategic command and control, and intelligence operations. Mr. Kant will assist in the development of Maptelligent’s marketing strategy, including web design, eCommerce platform, applications, and a means to collecting attribute data. 

Mr. Kant has directed multiple presidentially declared disasters in central Florida and responded to the first attack of foreign terrorism on US soil to include lending his expertise at the World Trade Center Disaster in NYC. In addition, he has provided operational and technical expertise in response to, some of the most significant events and disasters of the past two decades such as multiple National Special Security Events, Olympic and World Cup Games, four Super Bowls, Republican National Conventions, Democratic National Conventions, the G8 summit, as well as many other national/international security events and natural disasters including hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires. Recent projects include DHS Intelligence & Analysis, DOD, Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology including recognition by NATO for innovation and the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency disparate data challenge.

Mr. Albert Koenigsberg, President and CEO, Maptelligent, Inc., stated, “Having been involved in various projects with Mr. Kant throughout my career in public safety, I look forward to working with Mr. Kant who will assist in the development of Maptelligent’s marketing strategy, including web design, eCommerce platform, applications, and a means to collecting attribute data while sharing it with our existing product line”. 

Mr. Eric Kant, the founder of Kant Consulting Group, stated, “We’re excited to partner with Maptelligent and expand on its latest vision to provide clients greater understanding through interoperability. The partnership is a powerful combination. Kant Consulting Group’s understanding of innovation, its deep integration expertise, and collaborative methodology is uniquely complimentary to Maptelligent.  We know this will generate industry leading technology products and platforms, the combined team has broad experience in designing, planning and implementing advanced solutions, having worked together, in partnership, at past national disasters & special security events gives us a unique edge, no other team can match.”

Contact: Albert Koenigsberg
561-926-3083
albert.koenigsberg@maptelligent.com




