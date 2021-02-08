Vetoquinol Acquires the Rights for Profender from Elanco Animal Health for Canada

Vetoquinol has acquired the Profender product family, the intellectual property, registrations and other rights from Elanco Animal Health for the Canadian market. This acquisition has been approved by the Canadian Competion Bureau. The Profender range consists in spot-on de-wormer products for cats.

In August 2020, Vetoquinol acquired the Profender and Drontal product families in the EU and the UK in relation to Elanco’s 2020 acquisition of Bayer AG’s animal health business. In January 2021, Vetoquinol also acquired the Profender and Drontal product families in Australia.

Matthieu Frechin, CEO of Vetoquinol, said: "We are very pleased to acquire Profender for the Canadian market, one of our prominent strategic countries. The acquisition of this strong brand for the Canadian market confirms our ambition to become a major player in the parasiticide segment. Adding this Essential to our product portfolio in Canada will strengthen our market share in the pet segment in this strategic country.”

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.

Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has been pursuing a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. At December 31st 2020, Vetoquinol employs 2,409 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

