 

Vetoquinol Acquires the Rights for Profender from Elanco Animal Health for Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 18:00  |  46   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) announced today the acquisition of the Canadian rights to Profender product family from Elanco Animal Health.

Vetoquinol has acquired the Profender product family, the intellectual property, registrations and other rights from Elanco Animal Health for the Canadian market. This acquisition has been approved by the Canadian Competion Bureau. The Profender range consists in spot-on de-wormer products for cats.

In August 2020, Vetoquinol acquired the Profender and Drontal product families in the EU and the UK in relation to Elanco’s 2020 acquisition of Bayer AG’s animal health business. In January 2021, Vetoquinol also acquired the Profender and Drontal product families in Australia.

Matthieu Frechin, CEO of Vetoquinol, said: "We are very pleased to acquire Profender for the Canadian market, one of our prominent strategic countries. The acquisition of this strong brand for the Canadian market confirms our ambition to become a major player in the parasiticide segment. Adding this Essential to our product portfolio in Canada will strengthen our market share in the pet segment in this strategic country.”

Next update: 2020 Annual results – April 1st 2021 before Market opening

ABOUT VETOQUINOL
Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.
As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.
Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has been pursuing a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. At December 31st 2020, Vetoquinol employs 2,409 people.
Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

www.vetoquinol.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vetoquinol Acquires the Rights for Profender from Elanco Animal Health for Canada Regulatory News: Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) announced today the acquisition of the Canadian rights to Profender product family from Elanco Animal Health. Vetoquinol has acquired the Profender product family, the intellectual property, registrations and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
SOL Global Provides General Operations Update for February 2021
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Vetoquinol 2020 Sales: €427.5M (up 8.0% as Reported, up 10.9% at Constant Exchange Rate) Essentials Sales: €220.6M (up 15.7% as Reported, up 17.3% at Constant Exchange Rate)
18.01.21
Orion Animal Health and Vetoquinol Expand Collaboration - Vetoquinol to Distribute Orion’s Clevor in the USA and Orion to Distribute Drontal and Profender Products in Finland, Hungary and Romania
11.01.21
Vetoquinol Acquires the Rights for Drontal and Profender Families from Elanco Animal Health for Australia