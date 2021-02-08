 

BAE Systems Debuts Groundbreaking AI Products on AWS GovCloud (US)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 18:00  |  38   |   |   

BAE Systems announced today it is offering a suite of groundbreaking artificial intelligence capabilities and a new data labeling service offering on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace for GovCloud (US) to support critical national security missions. As an innovator in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data science services, the company is making available to U.S. government agencies a suite of AI tools to help analysts sift through large quantities of data, signals, and imagery. Additionally, the company is launching its Data Labeling as a Service (DLaaS) on the AWS Marketplace for GovCloud (US) to support those customers seeking a service to perform data preparation applying structured data methodologies, automation, and AI tools.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005050/en/

BAE Systems is making available to U.S. government agencies a suite of AI tools to help analysts sift through large quantities of data, signals, and imagery. Photo credit: Getty

BAE Systems is making available to U.S. government agencies a suite of AI tools to help analysts sift through large quantities of data, signals, and imagery. Photo credit: Getty

“Those on the front lines protecting our nation need the latest AI-enhanced information technology and advanced analytics to enable data-driven decision-making,” said Peder Jungck, Vice President and General Manager of BAE Systems’ Intelligence Solutions business. “Our agile and accelerated go-to-market strategy enables our U.S. government customers to rapidly scale the employment of AI across a wide array of missions.”

BAE Systems developed this first suite of innovative AI products as an outgrowth of the company’s work on research and development programs across the U.S. Department of Defense. Offering these capabilities on the AWS Marketplace for GovCloud (US) forms the foundation needed to accelerate the rapid hosting of additional capabilities developed by BAE Systems or its partners. The marketplace also affords customers a rapid way to acquire and leverage AI capabilities aligned to the volume and velocity data scientists need to operate.

“AWS is committed to providing our government customers with the most innovative, efficient, and effective AI solutions,” said Dave Levy, Vice President for U.S. Government, Nonprofit and Healthcare Businesses for AWS. “By making BAE Systems’ AI capabilities available on AWS Marketplace for GovCloud (US), government customers have increased access to on-demand, scalable data analysis to support their missions.”

Developing data pipelines to leverage new AI capabilities and applying the appropriate data labeling can be challenging for government agencies to establish at scale or costly to do at small scale. As a result, to complement these capability offerings, BAE Systems is also offering Data Labeling as a Service (DLaaS), which delivers on-demand data labeling for training AI/ML algorithms for mission use cases.

“The AWS Marketplace is an essential element of our AI/ML transition framework to help our customers facilitate the adoption of emerging technologies from across BAE Systems and select partners,” said Dr. Don Widener, Director of BAE Systems’ Advanced Analytics Lab. “We’re accelerating technologies from the lab to operations and making our software available via the AWS Marketplace to assist our government customer’s developers and data scientists in meeting their mission needs.”

Data Labeling as a Service (DLaaS)

With over 18 years of experience in the production of high-quality, high-volume training datasets for AI and ML projects, BAE Systems is the industry leader in data labeling for computer models. This broad expertise can support unique data labeling requirements. BAE Systems’ DLaaS includes categorization, bounding box, key point annotation, semantic segmentation, and various annotation services.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BAE Systems Debuts Groundbreaking AI Products on AWS GovCloud (US) BAE Systems announced today it is offering a suite of groundbreaking artificial intelligence capabilities and a new data labeling service offering on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace for GovCloud (US) to support critical national security …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
SOL Global Provides General Operations Update for February 2021
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update