BAE Systems Debuts Groundbreaking AI Products on AWS GovCloud (US)

BAE Systems announced today it is offering a suite of groundbreaking artificial intelligence capabilities and a new data labeling service offering on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace for GovCloud (US) to support critical national security missions. As an innovator in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data science services, the company is making available to U.S. government agencies a suite of AI tools to help analysts sift through large quantities of data, signals, and imagery. Additionally, the company is launching its Data Labeling as a Service (DLaaS) on the AWS Marketplace for GovCloud (US) to support those customers seeking a service to perform data preparation applying structured data methodologies, automation, and AI tools.

BAE Systems is making available to U.S. government agencies a suite of AI tools to help analysts sift through large quantities of data, signals, and imagery.

“Those on the front lines protecting our nation need the latest AI-enhanced information technology and advanced analytics to enable data-driven decision-making,” said Peder Jungck, Vice President and General Manager of BAE Systems’ Intelligence Solutions business. “Our agile and accelerated go-to-market strategy enables our U.S. government customers to rapidly scale the employment of AI across a wide array of missions.”

BAE Systems developed this first suite of innovative AI products as an outgrowth of the company’s work on research and development programs across the U.S. Department of Defense. Offering these capabilities on the AWS Marketplace for GovCloud (US) forms the foundation needed to accelerate the rapid hosting of additional capabilities developed by BAE Systems or its partners. The marketplace also affords customers a rapid way to acquire and leverage AI capabilities aligned to the volume and velocity data scientists need to operate.

“AWS is committed to providing our government customers with the most innovative, efficient, and effective AI solutions,” said Dave Levy, Vice President for U.S. Government, Nonprofit and Healthcare Businesses for AWS. “By making BAE Systems’ AI capabilities available on AWS Marketplace for GovCloud (US), government customers have increased access to on-demand, scalable data analysis to support their missions.”

Developing data pipelines to leverage new AI capabilities and applying the appropriate data labeling can be challenging for government agencies to establish at scale or costly to do at small scale. As a result, to complement these capability offerings, BAE Systems is also offering Data Labeling as a Service (DLaaS), which delivers on-demand data labeling for training AI/ML algorithms for mission use cases.

“The AWS Marketplace is an essential element of our AI/ML transition framework to help our customers facilitate the adoption of emerging technologies from across BAE Systems and select partners,” said Dr. Don Widener, Director of BAE Systems’ Advanced Analytics Lab. “We’re accelerating technologies from the lab to operations and making our software available via the AWS Marketplace to assist our government customer’s developers and data scientists in meeting their mission needs.”

Data Labeling as a Service (DLaaS)

With over 18 years of experience in the production of high-quality, high-volume training datasets for AI and ML projects, BAE Systems is the industry leader in data labeling for computer models. This broad expertise can support unique data labeling requirements. BAE Systems’ DLaaS includes categorization, bounding box, key point annotation, semantic segmentation, and various annotation services.

