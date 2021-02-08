Tauriga Sciences Inc. Confirms That its E-Commerce Platform Will be Configured to Accept Bitcoin (BTC) as Payment Option

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today confirmed that its E-Commerce platform ( www.taurigum.com ) will be configured to accept Bitcoin (“BTC”), as well as possibly other select cryptocurrencies, as an additional payment option(s). The acceptance of Bitcoin, and possibly other select cryptocurrencies, will improve and enhance the Company’s ability to transact with both existing and prospective customers - domestically and globally. This is of great importance to the Company, as expansion into international markets represents a major corporate goal for Calendar Year 2021.

The Acceptance of Bitcoin, and Possibly Other Select Cryptocurrencies, Will Improve the Company’s Ability to Transact With Customers Throughout the World

The main purpose of this configuration to accept Bitcoin is to both simplify international transactions and protect international customers. With an emphasis on the mitigation the following potential issues / complications arising from: currency fluctuations, credit card interoperability issues, and Internet security concerns.

The Company will not be investing in or speculating on the price of Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency (there will be immediate conversions into $US Dollars).

