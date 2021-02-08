 

Vastned Retail Belgium Annual results 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 18:00  |  39   |   |   

Strong operating results and a high occupancy rate

• Final agreements were concluded with over 98% of the lessees affected by the first lockdown. For the second lockdown, final agreements were concluded with more than 97% of the lessees.

• Limited debt ratio of 28.5% as at 31 December 2020 (27.9% previous financial year).

• € 32.9 million of unused credit facilities available.

• EPRA earnings of € 2.44 per share for financial year 2020.

• Gross dividend proposal of € 2.05 per share for the financial year 2020. This corresponds to a gross dividend yield of 8.5% based on the closing price on 31 December 2020, being € 24.00.

• Divestment of a non-strategic retail park in Schaarbeek and a solitary retail unit in Balen with a capital gain of € 1.5 million.

• Limited decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio (-2,4%) compared to the first semester of 2020.

• The focus of management in 2021 remains on the timely collection of rents and maintaining a stable occupancy rate for the portfolio.

Full press release:

﻿

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vastned Retail Belgium Annual results 2020 Strong operating results and a high occupancy rate • Final agreements were concluded with over 98% of the lessees affected by the first lockdown. For the second lockdown, final agreements were concluded with more than 97% of the lessees. • Limited …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
EHang Joins EU GOF 2.0 Research Project
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units