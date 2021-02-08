Walmart Selects IFCO as Exclusive Provider of Reusable Plastic Containers for Fresh Fruit & Vegetables in the U.S.
Tampa, FL (USA) (ots) - IFCO SYSTEMS (IFCO), the world's largest operator of
Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for fresh food packaging, and Walmart
(https://corporate.walmart.com/) , today announced the completion of a
multi-year business agreement that will expand the retailer's use of IFCO RPCs
and make IFCO Walmart's exclusive RPC packaging provider for select fresh fruits
and vegetables distributed in the U.S.
"IFCO and Walmart share the goal of an efficient, sustainable fresh food supply
chain that helps nourish millions of Americans and billions of consumers
worldwide," said Dan Martin, outgoing President of IFCO North America. "This
agreement is a win for IFCO, a win for Walmart, a win for the environment and a
win for millions of grocery shoppers across America."
Under the seven-year agreement, IFCO and Walmart will build upon their
longstanding collaboration, which launched in 1998 when the two companies joined
forces to introduce reusable packaging in the U.S. Walmart suppliers will
deliver their produce to Walmart locations using IFCO RPCs. Each RPC will be
retrieved after each use and cleaned, washed, sanitized and wrapped before being
used again. IFCO RPCs are used up to 100 times before being reground into new
RPCs.
"Walmart is committed to providing its shoppers with high quality, safe,
nutritious and affordable fresh food produced sustainably," said Martin Mundo,
Walmart Senior Vice President, Produce & GPS, "Our new agreement with IFCO helps
us deliver on that promise by creating a fresh food supply chain that is more
efficient and more sustainable from beginning to end."
Please find the full announcement as well as images here: https://bit.ly/36VkwLv
For more information, please contact:
Daniela Carbone
IFCO VP - Global Marketing
mailto:Daniela.Carbone@ifco.com
HBI Helga Bailey GmbH
Corinna Voss
Tel.: +49(0)89993887-30
mailto:ifco@hbi.de
http://www.hbi.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130931/4833324
OTS: IFCO Systems
