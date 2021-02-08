Walmart Selects IFCO as Exclusive Provider of Reusable Plastic Containers for Fresh Fruit & Vegetables in the U.S.

Tampa, FL (USA) (ots) - IFCO SYSTEMS (IFCO), the world's largest operator of

Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for fresh food packaging, and Walmart

(https://corporate.walmart.com/) , today announced the completion of a

multi-year business agreement that will expand the retailer's use of IFCO RPCs

and make IFCO Walmart's exclusive RPC packaging provider for select fresh fruits

and vegetables distributed in the U.S.



"IFCO and Walmart share the goal of an efficient, sustainable fresh food supply

chain that helps nourish millions of Americans and billions of consumers

worldwide," said Dan Martin, outgoing President of IFCO North America. "This

agreement is a win for IFCO, a win for Walmart, a win for the environment and a

win for millions of grocery shoppers across America."







longstanding collaboration, which launched in 1998 when the two companies joined

forces to introduce reusable packaging in the U.S. Walmart suppliers will

deliver their produce to Walmart locations using IFCO RPCs. Each RPC will be

retrieved after each use and cleaned, washed, sanitized and wrapped before being

used again. IFCO RPCs are used up to 100 times before being reground into new

RPCs.



"Walmart is committed to providing its shoppers with high quality, safe,

nutritious and affordable fresh food produced sustainably," said Martin Mundo,

Walmart Senior Vice President, Produce & GPS, "Our new agreement with IFCO helps

us deliver on that promise by creating a fresh food supply chain that is more

efficient and more sustainable from beginning to end."



Please find the full announcement as well as images here: https://bit.ly/36VkwLv



For more information, please contact:



Daniela Carbone

IFCO VP - Global Marketing

mailto:Daniela.Carbone@ifco.com



HBI Helga Bailey GmbH

Corinna Voss

Tel.: +49(0)89993887-30

mailto:ifco@hbi.de

http://www.hbi.de



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130931/4833324

OTS: IFCO Systems





