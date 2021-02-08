

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.02.2021 / 18:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: P.A.C. alpha GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Gerhard Last name(s): Cromme Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI

391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 127,500 shares by the notifying party as trustee to the trustor as part of the dissolution of a trust relationship

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

