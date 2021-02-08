 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.02.2021 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: P.A.C. alpha GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Cromme
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI
391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 127,500 shares by the notifying party as trustee to the trustor as part of the dissolution of a trust relationship

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/

 
