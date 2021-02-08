Zug, February 8, 2021

Net Asset Value as of January 31, 2021

As of January 31, 2021, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 98.14 (CHF 106.00), representing an increase of 1.4% in EUR (1.2% in CHF) since December 31, 2020.

The positive NAV performance of PEH in January was the result of both favourable movements in the EUR/USD exchange rate and positive valuation adjustments of, i.a., fund investments Clarus Lifesciences III, ALPHA Russia & CIS Secondary and Avista IV as well as PEH's co-investment in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, a US-based clinical stage biotechnology company.

The portfolio was cash flow positive in January with total distributions amounting to EUR 4.1m. PEH received noteworthy distributions from Sycamore II, distributing proceeds from the fund's partial sale of CommerceHub, a cloud-based e-commerce platform, from Eagletree IV, distributing proceeds from the fund's partial realisation of Corsair, a computer peripherals and hardware company, as well as from Kennet III, distributing proceeds from the sale of both, Revolution Prep, a web-tutoring software and Conversica, a developer of automated virtual assistants for sales enablement and customer support.

In the reporting period, PEH committed - within its Emerging Managers Program - GBP 1.0m to Latitude II, a venture fund focussing on growth and late-stage technology investments in the UK, and GBP 0.4m to LocalGlobe XI, a venture fund with a focus on seed stage tech investments in the UK.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding's portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.