 

EQS-News Net Asset Value as of January 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.02.2021, 18:00  |  55   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Net Asset Value as of January 31, 2021

08.02.2021 / 18:00

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, February 8, 2021

Net Asset Value as of January 31, 2021

As of January 31, 2021, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 98.14 (CHF 106.00), representing an increase of 1.4% in EUR (1.2% in CHF) since December 31, 2020.

The positive NAV performance of PEH in January was the result of both favourable movements in the EUR/USD exchange rate and positive valuation adjustments of, i.a., fund investments Clarus Lifesciences III, ALPHA Russia & CIS Secondary and Avista IV as well as PEH's co-investment in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, a US-based clinical stage biotechnology company.

The portfolio was cash flow positive in January with total distributions amounting to EUR 4.1m. PEH received noteworthy distributions from Sycamore II, distributing proceeds from the fund's partial sale of CommerceHub, a cloud-based e-commerce platform, from Eagletree IV, distributing proceeds from the fund's partial realisation of Corsair, a computer peripherals and hardware company, as well as from Kennet III, distributing proceeds from the sale of both, Revolution Prep, a web-tutoring software and Conversica, a developer of automated virtual assistants for sales enablement and customer support.

In the reporting period, PEH committed - within its Emerging Managers Program - GBP 1.0m to Latitude II, a venture fund focussing on growth and late-stage technology investments in the UK, and GBP 0.4m to LocalGlobe XI, a venture fund with a focus on seed stage tech investments in the UK.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding's portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Net Asset Value as of January 31, 2021 EQS Group-News: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures Net Asset Value as of January 31, 2021 08.02.2021 / 18:00 NEWS RELEASE Zug, February 8, 2021 Net Asset Value as of January 31, 2021 As of January 31, 2021, the Net Asset …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann resigns from the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Übernahme von Dialog Semiconductor Plc durch Renesas Electronics ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
EQS-Adhoc: Update regarding Financial Calendar
DGAP-News: Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor to Join Forcesto Advance Global Leadership in Embedded Solutions
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG erfüllt trotz Corona-Einschränkungen die Umsatzprognose 2020
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (51) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Net Asset Value per 31. Januar 2021 (deutsch)
18:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Net Asset Value per 31. Januar 2021
04.02.21
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: GUTER START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2021. ZIELMÄRKTE ENTWICKELN SICH DYNAMISCH. JAHRESPROGNOSE LEICHT ANGEHOBEN. FERTIGUNGSBEGINN IN VILLACH WIRD VORGEZOGEN
28.01.21
goldinvest.de: Trotz anhaltender Konsolidierung - Diese Bank glaubt an 2.200 USD Gold
11.01.21
DGAP-News: Net Asset Value per 31. Dezember 2020 (deutsch)
11.01.21
EQS-News: Net Asset Value per 31. Dezember 2020
11.01.21
EQS-News: Net Asset Value as of December 31, 2020