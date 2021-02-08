Claranova Ranks 6th Among the Fastest-growing Companies of France’s 2021 Growth Champions

For this 5 th edition, Les Echos, the leading French financial media group, in partnership with Statista, the global business data platform, paid tribute to 500 SMEs 1 and intermediate-sized companies 2 , the growth engines of the French economy with revenue between €1.5 million and €2.5 billion.

For the third year in a row, Claranova (Paris:CLA) ranks among France’s 2021 Growth Champions, a prestigious selection of the country’s fastest-growing companies based on three-year revenue.

With average annual growth of 46.5% between 2016 and 2019 or +214% over the three-year period, Claranova ranks sixth among the 25 top-performing companies in terms of sales with revenue of €409 million for FY 2019-20203.

In terms of sales growth, the Group moves up into the top tier of the 500 growth champions and now occupies the 122nd position in the overall ranking (up from 266th last year).

“This renewed success confirms the Group’s ability to maintain strong growth momentum and add market share worldwide within a constantly evolving technological sector. By leveraging its international and diversified market positions within the digital universe through its different business divisions, PlanetArt (personalized e-commerce), Avanquest (SaaS4 subscription-based software sales) and myDevices (IoT5 solutions), Claranova has major strengths to support continuing rapid development in the coming years.”

Pierre Cesarini, CEO of Claranova group

For more information, consult the article of the Les Echos here:

https://www.lesechos.fr/weekend/business-story/le-palmares-2021-des-50 ...

Financial calendar:

FY 2020-2021 annual revenue: February 10, 2021

FY 2020-2021 H1 results: March 31, 2021

Telephone number for individual shareholders available from Tuesday to Thursday between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for calls within France: 0805 29 10 00 (local rate).

About Claranova:

Claranova is a high-growth international technology group with a long-term vision and resilient business models operating in high potential markets. As the leader in personalized e-commerce (PlanetArt), Claranova provides added value through technological expertise in software publishing (Avanquest) and the Internet of Things (myDevices). These three business divisions share a common mission to simplify access to new technologies through solutions combining innovation and ease of use. Based on these strengths, Claranova has maintained an average annual rate of growth for the past three years of more than 45% and in FY 2019-2020 had revenue of €409 million.

For more information on Claranova group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

1 SME: Small and medium-sized enterprises.

2 ETI: Entreprises de Taille Intermédiaire, a French classification for the purposes of statistical and economic analysis representing an intermediate category between SMEs and large companies.

3 Fiscal year from July 2019 to June 2020.

4 Software as a Service.

5 Internet of Things.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005601/en/