 

Employers Holdings, Inc. Names Christopher Laws as Executive Vice President

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 18:00   

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) America’s small business insurance specialist, today announced the appointment of Christopher Laws as executive vice president. Laws will also succeed Katherine H. Antonello as chief actuary after she transitions to president and chief executive officer of EMPLOYERS on April 1, 2021.

Laws joins EMPLOYERS from American International Group, Inc. (AIG) in New York, where he most recently served as the chief actuarial administration officer for AIG’s global general insurance business. Before AIG, Laws worked at the National Council on Compensation Insurance, Inc. in Boca Raton, Florida. Laws earned his B.A. in Mathematics at the University of Florida and is a fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. The range and depth of his rating bureau and large carrier actuarial experience, which spans finance, reinsurance, operations and data science, provides him the specialized skill set needed to lead EMPLOYERS’ actuarial team.

“Chris brings to EMPLOYERS a highly sought-after combination of skills, including a deep understanding of advanced modeling, a proven track record of modernizing complex insurance processes, and exceptional leadership and communication skills,” said Antonello. “The talent he brings to the EMPLOYERS team will accelerate the development and deployment of leading-edge strategies to support our small business customers.”

“EMPLOYERS has offered best in class workers’ compensation coverage for over a century, and I’m honored to join a company with such a rich history in an area where I share a passion,” said Laws. “EMPLOYERS is a specialized company with forethought and an eye toward innovation that sets the company apart in customer focus and entrepreneurial spirit.”

About Employers Holdings, Inc.

EMPLOYERS and America’s small business insurance specialist are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company, and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com and www.cerity.com for coverage availability.



