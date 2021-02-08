Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean Hydrogen Production Technology Venture

“Florence has been a respected voice at the forefront of energy transition technology development for a number of years. We are delighted that she has chosen to bring her experience and passion to the leadership of Genvia. We believe that hydrogen is a critical energy carrier that will enable countries to meet their decarbonization ambitions,” said Ashok Belani, Executive Vice President Schlumberger New Energy.

Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and partners have announced Florence Lambert as the CEO of the Genvia clean hydrogen production technology venture, effective March 1, 2021. Florence brings more than 20 years of experience in new energy technologies and was previously CEO of CEA-LITEN in Grenoble, France.

In the next 30 years, hydrogen production could account for 20% of total energy demand, according to the Hydrogen Council. Genvia’s technology development and industrialization activities will be in step with the anticipated strong growth of the hydrogen economy. Genvia will provide innovative early solutions through strategic alliances in different industries.

“Genvia brings together an extraordinary group of partners, to foster the new ecosystem needed to accelerate the development and industrialization of affordable clean hydrogen production. I am particularly delighted to have the opportunity with Genvia to create business and employment growth while making an impact on climate change,” said Florence Lambert, the newly appointed Genvia CEO.

The Genvia Board of Directors will have high-level executive representation from its founding partners:

François Jacq, Chairman and Philippe Stohr, Energy Division Director, CEA

Ashok Belani, Executive Vice President New Energy, and Olivier Peyret, Chairman of France, Schlumberger

Guy Sidos, Chairman and CEO, Vicat

Pascal Baylocq, CEO Geostock, (VINCI Construction)

Simon Munsch, Services Director, Occitanie Region.

The Genvia high-performance solid oxide electrolyzer technology developed by the CEA is fully reversible, giving it the flexibility to switch between electrolysis and fuel cell functions. Genvia technology design will enable a 30% higher electricity conversion efficiency per kg of hydrogen produced, bringing the cost of producing clean hydrogen down to a level that competes aggressively with other sources of energy.