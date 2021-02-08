 

Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean Hydrogen Production Technology Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 18:05  |  50   |   |   

Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and partners have announced Florence Lambert as the CEO of the Genvia clean hydrogen production technology venture, effective March 1, 2021. Florence brings more than 20 years of experience in new energy technologies and was previously CEO of CEA-LITEN in Grenoble, France.

“Florence has been a respected voice at the forefront of energy transition technology development for a number of years. We are delighted that she has chosen to bring her experience and passion to the leadership of Genvia. We believe that hydrogen is a critical energy carrier that will enable countries to meet their decarbonization ambitions,” said Ashok Belani, Executive Vice President Schlumberger New Energy.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Schlumberger Ltd!
Long
Basispreis 23,23€
Hebel 11,56
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 27,75€
Hebel 10,07
Ask 0,16
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

In the next 30 years, hydrogen production could account for 20% of total energy demand, according to the Hydrogen Council. Genvia’s technology development and industrialization activities will be in step with the anticipated strong growth of the hydrogen economy. Genvia will provide innovative early solutions through strategic alliances in different industries.

“Genvia brings together an extraordinary group of partners, to foster the new ecosystem needed to accelerate the development and industrialization of affordable clean hydrogen production. I am particularly delighted to have the opportunity with Genvia to create business and employment growth while making an impact on climate change,” said Florence Lambert, the newly appointed Genvia CEO.

The Genvia Board of Directors will have high-level executive representation from its founding partners:

  • François Jacq, Chairman and Philippe Stohr, Energy Division Director, CEA
  • Ashok Belani, Executive Vice President New Energy, and Olivier Peyret, Chairman of France, Schlumberger
  • Guy Sidos, Chairman and CEO, Vicat
  • Pascal Baylocq, CEO Geostock, (VINCI Construction)
  • Simon Munsch, Services Director, Occitanie Region.

The Genvia high-performance solid oxide electrolyzer technology developed by the CEA is fully reversible, giving it the flexibility to switch between electrolysis and fuel cell functions. Genvia technology design will enable a 30% higher electricity conversion efficiency per kg of hydrogen produced, bringing the cost of producing clean hydrogen down to a level that competes aggressively with other sources of energy.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean Hydrogen Production Technology Venture Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and partners have announced Florence Lambert as the CEO of the Genvia clean hydrogen production technology venture, effective March 1, 2021. Florence brings more than 20 years of experience in new energy technologies …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
SOL Global Provides General Operations Update for February 2021
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:17 Uhr
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean Hydrogen Production Technology Venture
29.01.21
Schlumberger gibt Ergebnisse des vierten Quartals und des Gesamtjahres 2020 bekannt
22.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Intel und IBM beenden die Börsen-Rally
22.01.21
Aktien New York: Intel und IBM beenden vorerst die Börsen-Rally
22.01.21
Aktien New York: Intel und IBM beenden vorerst die Börsen-Rally
22.01.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Biden-Euphorie macht wieder Corona-Sorgen Platz
22.01.21
Schlumberger Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
22.01.21
Schlumberger Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
12.01.21
Schlumberger New Energy, CEA und Partner geben die Genehmigung der Europäischen Kommission für die Gründung von Genvia, einem Technologieunternehmen für sauberen Wasserstoff, bekannt
11.01.21
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce European Commission Approval for the Formation of Genvia, a Clean Hydrogen Production Technology Venture

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
115
Schlumberger - Weltmarktführer bei Oil Services