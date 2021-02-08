- The overwhelming use of polymer foams across a large number of applications is further expected to offer great opportunities for growth across the polymer foams market

- Properties like lower permeability and rigidity are expected to bring tremendous growth opportunities for the polymer foams market during the forecast period of 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The polymer foams market is prognosticated to gain considerable growth across the assessment period of 2019-2027. The booming construction sector is expected to be the knight in shining armor in terms of growth. The growing urbanization and the rising disposable income across various regions will add extra stars of growth to the polymer foams market.

Polymer foams are created from various types of polymers. These foams have many advantageous properties. Some of them are low density, extensive corrosion resistance, and great specific strength. Thus, all these factors bring immense growth opportunities for the polymer foams market. The need for the development of infrastructure facilities will further have a profound impact on the growth of the polymer foams market.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) experts project a stable growth period for the polymer foams market. After a scrutinized and systematic research on every point, the experts conclude that the global polymer foams market is extrapolated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5 percent during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global polymer foams market was valued at US$ 81bn in 2018.

The inclining usage of polymer foams across a variety of applications due to their exceptional properties may serve as a prominent growth aspect. Stringent environmental norms applied by many regions will further increase the demand for polymer foams. The growing popularity of superior-grade insulation materials will invite promising growth for the polymer foams market.

Key Findings of the Report

Construction Sector to Bring Promising Growth for Polymer Foams Market between 2019 and 2027

The construction industry is expanding its influence exponentially around the world. Rural-to-urban migration has increased considerably over the years. Hence, this factor will invite shining growth opportunities as polymer foams are used on a large scale in the construction industry. The demand for polyurethane foams in the construction sector will invite exponential growth for the polymer foams market. Great load-bearing capacity and high-impact resistance are some of the characteristics that influence the growth of the polymer foams market.