Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)
(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
8 February 2021
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulations”), the Company announces that it was informed on 5 February 2021 of the following transaction by Mr Phair, by virtue of his being a director of the Company.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|Michael Phair
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|Non-Executive Director of the Company, Chairman
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
on behalf of Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC
|
b)
|
LEI
|2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
|
4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Redeemable Participating Preference Shares
ISIN GB00B15PV034
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.913
|20,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
20,000
£18,260
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|4 February 2021
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange XLON
Following this transaction, Mr Phair holds 50,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.05% of the Fund’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).
Enquiries:
Chris Bougourd
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
Assistant Secretary
Tel.: 01481 702400
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
END OF ANNOUNCEMENT
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare