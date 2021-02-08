 

Rimini Street Now an Approved Supplier on New Zealand Government Marketplace

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 19:00  |  33   |   |   

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has become an approved supplier on the New Zealand Government Marketplace through a Collaborative Marketplace Agreement (CMA). As an approved supplier on Marketplace, Rimini Street has completed the open primary procurement process so agencies can now more easily procure the Company’s services and do not need to spend the time and effort to negotiate their own contract terms or pricing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005003/en/

Rimini Street Now an Approved Supplier on New Zealand Government Marketplace (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street Now an Approved Supplier on New Zealand Government Marketplace (Photo: Business Wire)

While Rimini Street already works with a number of government agencies in New Zealand, including the University of Auckland, the new agreement has the potential to generate significant additional savings on enterprise software support for New Zealand’s government agencies at all levels, from local to central and including universities and schools. The agreement can be accessed online by agencies at www.marketplace.govt.nz. These agencies will now have greater access to Rimini Street’s services including the provision of support and maintenance for Oracle, SAP and Salesforce enterprise software implementations.

Last year, Rimini Street signed a Whole-Of-Government volume sourcing agreement with the Australian Government and has since added more than 10 agencies through the agreement.

All Rimini Street clients, whether private or public organizations, benefit from the Company’s flexible, premium-level enterprise software support model, including its industry-leading Service Level Agreement (SLA) of 10-minute response times for all critical Priority 1 cases. Clients are also assigned a Primary Support Engineer, backed by a team of functional and technical experts, who have an average of 15 years’ experience in the client’s software system. Rimini Street also guarantees support for a client’s current enterprise software system for a minimum of 15 additional years from the time that they switch to Rimini Street.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rimini Street Now an Approved Supplier on New Zealand Government Marketplace Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has become an approved …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Ampol richtet seine SAP-Strategie neu aus und wechselt zum SAP-Software-Support von Rimini Street
01.02.21
Ampol Resets SAP Strategy and Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Software
01.02.21
Rimini Street to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 3, 2021
29.01.21
83 % der Lizenznehmer von Oracle Database bezeichnen die Kosten für den Herstellersupport als übermäßig oder zu hoch; aufwändige Updates und schlechter Herstellersupport gehören laut Umfrage zu den größten Herausforderungen
28.01.21
83% of Oracle Database Licensees Cite Vendor Support Costs as Excessive or Too Much; Burdensome Updates and Poor Vendor Support Among Top Challenges in Survey
23.01.21
Nottinghamshire County Council verlängert Support-Vertrag mit Rimini Street für seine unternehmenskritischen SAP-Anwendungen
21.01.21
Nottinghamshire County Council Renews Support Agreement With Rimini Street for Its Mission-Critical SAP Applications
15.01.21
Rimini Street ernennt drei neue regionale GMs für Nordamerika und einen neuen SVP für Global Operations
15.01.21
Rimini Street to Participate at the A.G.P. Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 4, 2021
14.01.21
Rimini Street Appoints Three New Regional GMs of North America and New SVP of Global Operations