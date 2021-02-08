Wells Fargo Invests in Six Black-Owned Banks

Wells Fargo today announced equity investments in six African American Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) as part of its March 10, 2020, pledge to invest up to $50 million in Black-owned banks. As part of the capital investment, the banks will have access to a dedicated Wells Fargo relationship team that will provide financial, technological, and product development expertise in order to help each institution grow and benefit their local community. In the ongoing pandemic, communities of color have been disproportionately impacted, and this investment is part of Wells Fargo’s effort to generate a more inclusive recovery across the country.

Wells Fargo is investing in six Black-owned banks. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

“These investments are designed to help the banks become stronger and more impactful to the minority communities they serve, which leads to economic revitalization and job opportunities,” said Bill Daley, vice chairman of Public Affairs at Wells Fargo. “So many communities have suffered over the past year. MDIs need capital, but they can also benefit from access to other resources, and Wells Fargo is committed to building lasting, strategic relationships with these institutions in support of their goals.”

Today’s announcement includes investments in the following institutions:

Broadway Federal Bank* , in Los Angeles, California

, in Los Angeles, California Carver Federal Savings Bank , in New York, New York

, in New York, New York Citizens Savings Bank & Trust , in Nashville, Tennessee

, in Nashville, Tennessee Commonwealth National Bank , in Mobile, Alabama

, in Mobile, Alabama M&F Bank , in Durham, North Carolina

, in Durham, North Carolina Optus Bank, in Columbia, South Carolina

“February is Black History Month, and we are proud to announce these investments at this time because they reflect our dedication to helping African American communities, many of which continue to fight the destructive economic impact of the pandemic. Wells Fargo wants to help drive stabilization and recovery by using our financial resources and our ability to act as a partner in order to generate better outcomes,” said Kleber Santos, head of Diverse Segments, Representation & Inclusion at Wells Fargo.