StrikeForce Reg A Tier II Press Release Clarification

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), as of Friday January 29th, 2021, “StrikeForce has completed its Reg A Tier II funding round, and in doing so we only needed to sell 465,000,000 common shares for a total outstanding of 757,000,000 common shares as against a total outstanding of 800,000,000 common shares originally considered and planned for. That’s 43,000,000 less common shares in the market, the Offering Circular only required 465,000,000 common shares being sold to complete the offering. This is a correction statement for clarity,” says Mr. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce.



“In addition to the correction fact above, adding further clarity, I also stated in a prior release, 'as paying off the variable convertible debt of about $900,000 plus interest and fees,' is inaccurate. Even though about $900,000 was about the amount of debt retired, the variable conversion notes weren’t paid off, they were either converted or forgiven (as disclosed in the the Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the SEC), even though the amount was correct,” says Mark Kay, CEO of StrikeForce. “Thanks for believing in us and investing in the Reg A and for those of you that partook in it. I do apologize for these points of clarity,” says Kay.