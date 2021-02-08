Directorate change

Downing ONE VCT plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Allner as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

Chris Allner is a partner of Downing LLP (“Downing”), the investment adviser, and chairs Downing’s Investment Committee.

Chris Kay, the chairman, said “The Board believes that Chris’ appointment to the Board will enhance the working relationship between the VCT and its investment adviser. For avoidance of doubt, Chris will not be remunerated as a director by the VCT. We welcome Chris to the Board and look forward to continuing to work with him in his additional role, as we have done for many years.”

In relation to this appointment, there is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 R.