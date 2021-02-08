 

Exclusive Survey Results Two-Thirds of Pension Funds Don't Monitor FX Costs

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 19:30  |  24   |   |   

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking survey of more than 300 asset owners revealed that 66% of those managers in North America and Europe still have no process in place to independently monitor whether they are getting fair FX rates from their global custody banks.

Joe Conlan - FX Transparency - Head of Business Development

The fact that two-thirds of asset owners are unaware of this critical piece of information is startling, considering the numerous lawsuits and scandals involving custody banks' FX practices, explains Joe Conlan, head of business development at FX Transparency (FXT).

"We believe many pensions and endowments assume that when they hire an external manager, the external manager is going to be the fiduciary for all the FX trading related to that mandate," Conlan says. "But most of the time, that just isn't the case."

According to exclusive FXT data and research, 98% of external asset managers do not trade restricted currencies for onshore delivery. Instead, they leave that responsibility with the asset owner's custodian. "Therefore, any pension that invests in emerging markets is making a bad assumption if they think they have outsourced their fiduciary duties in FX entirely to the external manager," Conlan notes.

In addition, because custody banks act as the principal counterparty to these unchecked trades, they are financially motivated to set the highest acceptable rate—to achieve maximum profit—which is to the detriment of the pensioners. Conlan adds that this trend has, in part, led to record FX trading profits for these banks in 2020. 

About FX Transparency, LLC

FX Transparency is the largest independent provider of foreign-exchange transaction cost analysis (FX TCA) and currency-execution consulting globally. FX Transparency was founded in 2009 and has offices in Boston, MA, and Melbourne, Australia.

Related Links

http://www.fxtransparency.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433263/Joe_Conlan.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433309/FX_Transparency_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exclusive Survey Results Two-Thirds of Pension Funds Don't Monitor FX Costs BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A groundbreaking survey of more than 300 asset owners revealed that 66% of those managers in North America and Europe still have no process in place to independently monitor whether they are getting fair FX rates …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
A Novel Drug-Device Combination Product Using Terumo's Automated Injection Device Completes ...
Hoist Finance and Magnetar sign securitisation partnership agreement for new portfolio investments
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Health and social care to gain the most from 5G productivity and efficiency gains, which will add ...
Digital Lending Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.3 Billion By 2026 Owing To Rising Emphasis ...
Acclime doubles its presence and service offering in China with the acquisition of 1421 Consulting ...
Isotropic Systems secures over $40m in funding to accelerate growth and development of unique ...
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Verizon Business as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the North ...
Trade Finance Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 10426.67 Billion by 2026 at CAGR 5.37% | ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Dubber Achieves Compliance Call Recording Certification for Microsoft Teams
Easing Regulations Open the Door for Innovative Betting Solutions
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods