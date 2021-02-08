 

GROUPE SEB Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.01.2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
  • Issuer

Corporate name

SEB S.A.

Registered office

112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France

Stockmarket

Euronext Paris - A

ISIN

FR0000121709

  • Numbers of shares and voting rights

 

31 December 2020

31 January 2021

Shares in Euronext

50 307 064

50 307 064

Theoretical voting rights (1)

77 492 242

77 508 122

Effective voting rights

77 346 914

77 369 256

  1. Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
  • A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

SEB S.A.
 SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON – capital 50 307 064 € TVA intracommunautaire : FR 12300349636
Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 - 69134 ECULLY Cedex France
T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 • Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 | shareholders@groupeseb.com - www.groupeseb.com



