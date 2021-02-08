GROUPE SEB Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.01.2021 Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 08.02.2021, 19:31 | 38 | 0 | 0 08.02.2021, 19:31 | Regulatory News: GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK): Issuer Corporate name SEB S.A. Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France Stockmarket Euronext Paris - A ISIN FR0000121709 Numbers of shares and voting rights 31 December 2020 31 January 2021 Shares in Euronext 50 307 064 50 307 064 Theoretical voting rights (1) 77 492 242 77 508 122 Effective voting rights 77 346 914 77 369 256 Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …) A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage. SEB S.A.

SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON – capital 50 307 064 € TVA intracommunautaire : FR 12300349636

Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 - 69134 ECULLY Cedex France

T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 • Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 | shareholders@groupeseb.com - www.groupeseb.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005731/en/



