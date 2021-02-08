Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in the Barclays Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced it will participate in the Barclays Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Bendheim and Chief Financial Officer Damian Finio will address financial analysts and investors on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 3:35 PM Eastern Time.

The live audio presentation will be available on the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Investor Relations Website at https://investors.pahc.com. A replay of the session will be made available and archived on the company’s website.