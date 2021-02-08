Agilent to Present at Upcoming Investor Events; Provides Webcast Details for Annual Shareholder Meeting

41 st Annual Cowen And Company Healthcare Conference Thursday, March 4 at 8:10 Pacific time/11:10 a.m. Eastern time Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO

10 th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7:40 a.m. Pacific time/10:40 a.m. Eastern time Bob McMahon, Agilent chief financial officer

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the following webcasts for the investment community.

To access these presentations, a Link will be provided in the “News & Events -- Events” portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website.

In addition, the company announced details for the webcast of Agilent’s Annual Shareholder Meeting March 17. To join the meeting, please see the information below.

Agilent Technologies 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Wednesday, March 17 at 8 a.m. Pacific time/11 a.m. Eastern time

Virtual Meeting log-in beginning at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time

Virtual Meeting access: www.meetingcenter.io/238392758

Password: A2021

About Agilent Technologies

