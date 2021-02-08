 

Agilent to Present at Upcoming Investor Events; Provides Webcast Details for Annual Shareholder Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 20:00  |  57   |   |   

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the following webcasts for the investment community.

10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
 Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7:40 a.m. Pacific time/10:40 a.m. Eastern time
Bob McMahon, Agilent chief financial officer

41st Annual Cowen And Company Healthcare Conference
 Thursday, March 4 at 8:10 Pacific time/11:10 a.m. Eastern time
Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO

To access these presentations, a Link will be provided in the “News & Events -- Events” portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website.

In addition, the company announced details for the webcast of Agilent’s Annual Shareholder Meeting March 17. To join the meeting, please see the information below.

Agilent Technologies 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
 Wednesday, March 17 at 8 a.m. Pacific time/11 a.m. Eastern time
Virtual Meeting log-in beginning at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time
Virtual Meeting access: www.meetingcenter.io/238392758
Password: A2021

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agilent to Present at Upcoming Investor Events; Provides Webcast Details for Annual Shareholder Meeting Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the following webcasts for the investment community. 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7:40 a.m. Pacific time/10:40 a.m. Eastern time Bob McMahon, Agilent …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Closing of $287.5 Million Initial Public Offering
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Agilent Wins Trade Secret and Patent Infringement Litigation
26.01.21
Agilent to Webcast First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Presentation
25.01.21
Agilent Announces Enhanced Mass Spectrometry and Automation Software Solutions to Support Regulatory Compliance Guidelines
15.01.21
Agilent Names Allison Ballmer Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
12
Agilent - Transition Point?