AppTech Corp. Announces it is Seeking a Reverse Stock Split in Anticipation of its Application to Nasdaq

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (“AppTech“)(OTC: APCX), a fintech company, today announced that it is preparing to file an application to be listed on the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (“NASDAQ”). In order to uplist to the NASDAQ Capital Market, AppTech must trade at the requisite minimum price per share. To meet this listing requirement of the NASDAQ Capital Market, the company shall seek to perform a reverse stock split of its common stock. AppTech shall pursue the approval of a majority of its voting stock by written consent in lieu of a special meeting of the stockholders to amend the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to affect the reverse stock split at a ratio determined by the Company’s Board of Directors within a ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not greater than 1-for-12.



If approved, the reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of the Company’s common stock currently outstanding. Proportionate adjustments will be made to the conversion price of the shares of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock currently outstanding, the per share exercise price and the number of shares of common stock that may be purchased upon exercise of outstanding stock options granted by the Company, and the number of authorized shares of common stock reserved for future issuance.