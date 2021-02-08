Traffic Data January 2021

Like in previous months, the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions continued to impact Icelandair Group’s operations in January. However, the Company’s freight services volumes in January 2021 were at same levels to January 2020.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers in January was around 11,600 decreasing by 94% from January 2020. The number of passengers both to and from Iceland was around 8,000. The number of via passengers in January was around 3,700, which is an increase from previous months. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 39.4% compared to 73.2% in January 2020. The total capacity was 92% less than in January last year. On-time performance was 83% in January compared to 76% in the same month the year before.