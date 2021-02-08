Publication of audited consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2020
Rueil Malmaison, 8 February 2021
Publication of audited consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2020
VINCI announces the publication of its consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2020 (financial statements and notes) accompanied by the report of the statutory auditors on the
consolidated financial statements.
The audited consolidated statements at 31 December 2020 and the report on the financial statements for 2020 are available in English and French on the Group’s website:
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-documentation-annual-report ...
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com
