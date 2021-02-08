Amicus Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Clinical Data for CLN3 Batten Disease Gene Therapy at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced positive initial results from its first in-human study of its CLN3 Batten disease gene therapy program, AT-GTX-502. The results are featured in a virtual poster presentation at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021, being held February 8-12, 2021. The poster is also available in the Events and Presentations section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website.

The Abigail Wexner Research Institute (AWRI) at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is conducting the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of a single one-time administration of AT-GTX-502 gene therapy for classic juvenile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis (JNCL), also known as CLN3 Batten disease. With no approved treatments, CLN3 Batten disease is a fatal neurologic disease that leads to blindness, motor impairment, learning difficulties, epilepsy and, ultimately, premature death.

Primary outcome measures are determined using the physical impairment subscale of the Unified Batten Disease Rating Scale (UBDRS), a clinical rating instrument developed specifically to assess disease progression in children with verified JNCL and includes evaluations of motor, behavioral, seizure and functional capabilities. UBDRS separately scores measures of vision, motor, speech, tone and abnormal movement over time. Higher scores indicate greater physical impairment.

Clinical Data Highlights:

Initial safety data are available for the first four children up to 15 months post-administration of the AAV-CLN3 gene therapy. Preliminary efficacy data are available for the first three children with CLN3 Batten disease in the low-dose cohort for up 15 months post-administration of the AAV-CLN3 gene therapy, as well as one participant with CLN3 Batten disease in the high-dose cohort for up to 3 months post-administration of the AAV-CLN3 gene therapy. Initial results of the study suggest that AT-GTX-502 was well tolerated and demonstrated potential early signs of disease stabilization compared to a natural history dataset.