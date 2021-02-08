 

Ameresco Announces Completion of Renovations to The Shaw’s Center in Brockton, Massachusetts

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced the completion of a building renovation project it completed for the Shaw’s Center in Brockton, Massachusetts. The upgrades to the facility allowed the Shaw’s Center to re-open as a COVID-19 testing and vaccination center for the Brockton Neighborhood Health Center (BNHC). Prior to the renovations, the BNHC conducted its testing out of trailers in the parking lot of Campanelli Stadium.

L to R: Dan Smith, Business Development Manager, Ameresco; James Plouffe, Building Commissioner, City of Brockton; Sue Joss, CEO, Brockton Neighborhood Health Center; Robert F. Sullivan, Mayor, City of Brockton. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Shaw’s Center has undergone extensive facility improvements, with the total value of upgrades made to the center exceeding $1 million. Enhancements made to the facility include the installation of a new roof, replacement of seven rooftop units and two air-handling units, lighting retrofits, improved insulation, transformer replacements and other miscellaneous building upgrades. Due to an escalation in COVID-19 cases, facility renovations were completed under a compressed project schedule, which involved extraordinary collaboration between Ameresco, its subcontractors, and City of Brockton officials as the team rallied to install upgrades to secure a safe testing location.

“Our team has worked diligently to see this renovation project to completion in accordance with its accelerated schedule. We worked closely with the City of Brockton to ensure that we partnered with local Brockton and regional contractors, whenever possible, to keep project investments close to home,” said David J. Anderson, executive vice president and director of Ameresco. “It’s extremely gratifying to know that our solutions can benefit cities like Brockton as they navigate the challenges of the ongoing pandemic to offer greater support to its community.”

The renovations to the testing site are a part of the state’s “Stop the Spread” campaign, which is designed to provide free and accessible testing to everyone in Massachusetts. Funding for the project was provided to the City of Brockton through the CARES Act.

"The renovations made to the Shaw's Center hold immense importance for us and our community as we continue to combat the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic. These renovations will enable us to get more of our residents screened, tested, and vaccinated," said Mayor Robert F. Sullivan. "We are so thankful to the team at Ameresco for their professionalism, dedication, and willingness to aid us in this monumental and long-overdue renovation. This project to bring the Shaw's Center back to life was a pledge that I made during my inauguration speech and this endeavor is moving us towards the full achievement of that goal."

